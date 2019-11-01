Flames' Mark Giordano: Corrals assist Thursday

Giordano posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.

Giordano's helper came on an Alan Quine goal, which tied the game at four. The 36-year-old defenseman has 10 points (three goals, seven assists), 35 blocked shots and 35 shots on goal in 15 games this year. It's a slightly slower pace than last year's career-best 74 points, but Giordano seems likely to top 50 points in 2019-20.