Giordano provided two assists, a pair of blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers.

Giordano helped the Flames regain a lead in the third period, setting up Dillon Dube on the power play and springing Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan for a two-on-one a couple minutes later. The two helpers doubled Giordano's assist count to four. The 37-year-old defenseman has added a goal, 19 blocked shots and 23 shots on net through 11 contests.