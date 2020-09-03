Giordano finished 2019-20 with 31 points in 60 games.

Giordano, the 2019 Norris Trophy winner, had 17 goals and 74 points during the previous campaign, but couldn't muster even half of that production in 2019-20. He'll turn 37 years old prior to the start of next season -- Father Time is undefeated, and Giordano's time as a high-end fantasy defenseman may be at its end. He still topped 140 blocked shots for the fifth straight year -- Giordano provides the Flames with solid play in all zones, but that can also make him more injury prone.