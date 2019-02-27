Flames' Mark Giordano: Earns apple in win

Giordano recorded an assist and three blocked shots in 24:07 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Giordano didn't have to work too hard for his lone point of the game -- the Ontario native quickly returned a pass back to Austin Czarnik. The puck went from there to Rasmus Andersson at the blue line, who hammered a slap shot right underneath Robin Lehner for Calgary's third goal of the night. In the month of February, Giordano has seven points -- two goals, five assists -- in 12 games so far. The 35-year-old is also averaging 24:27 of ice time and 3:36 of power-play ice time in February.