Flames' Mark Giordano: Eighth three-point game this season

Giordano scored a goal and added two helpers in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

It's his eighth three-point outing of the year, which is two more than he had in his entire career prior to this season. Giordano has 72 points (16 goals, 56 assists) in 73 contests this year, becoming only the third blueliner over 35 years old to eclipse 70 points -- joining Nicklas Lidstrom (twice) and Sergei Zubov. He's the first Flames' defenseman to reach that mark since Al MacInnis in 1993-94. To top it all off, Giordano's point streak is at seven games, with two goals and eight helpers in that span.