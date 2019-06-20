Flames' Mark Giordano: Elected top defensemen
Giordano was awarded the Norris Trophy for top defenseman during the 2018-19 season.
Giordano beat out the likes of Brent Burns and Victor Hedman to win his first ever Norris Trophy on Wednesday. The Flames defenseman had an outstanding year, putting up 57 assists and 74 points in 78 games this past season. He ranked third in goals and assists and second in points among blueliners. Not only did Giordano make his mark on the offensive side of the puck, he also was a plus-39 and racked up 144 blocked shots.
