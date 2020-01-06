Flames' Mark Giordano: Ends big goal drought on power play
Giordano scored a power-play goal on six shots, blocked six shots and added two hits in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.
Giordano's tally was the fourth equalizer of the game for the Flames. It also snapped a 25-game goalless drought for the 36-year-old, who amassed seven assists, 67 blocked shots and 58 shots on goal in that quiet stretch. The defenseman now has 20 points (six on the power play), 111 shots and 110 blocks through 44 games this season.
