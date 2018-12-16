Flames' Mark Giordano: Extends point streak to five games
Giordano scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 7-2 rout of the Blues.
The veteran defenseman's found the scoresheet in five straight games, racking up three goals and 11 points over that blistering stretch. Giordano didn't hit the 40-point mark in either of the last two seasons, but he's already up to six goals and 35 points through 32 games in 2018-19 as he looks to shatter his previous career high of 56 points.
