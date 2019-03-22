Flames' Mark Giordano: Extends streak with shorty

Giordano's 15th goal of the year was of the shorthanded variety in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Giordano also had three blocked shots, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in a stellar effort. The goal extends his point streak to six games, during which he's also bagged six assists. For the season, Giordano has 69 points in 72 games and a plus-34 rating. The career year at 35 years old has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners.