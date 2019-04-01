Flames' Mark Giordano: Fills stat line Sunday

Giordano racked up an assist, four blocked shots, three hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

At plus-39 this season, Giordano is ahead of Tampa Bay's Ryan McDonagh's by 1 in plus-minus. Giordano has enjoyed a massive campaign on offense with 74 points in 77 games -- 21 of which have come on the power play. He's added 144 blocks for good measure.