Flames' Mark Giordano: Fills stat line Sunday
Giordano racked up an assist, four blocked shots, three hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
At plus-39 this season, Giordano is ahead of Tampa Bay's Ryan McDonagh's by 1 in plus-minus. Giordano has enjoyed a massive campaign on offense with 74 points in 77 games -- 21 of which have come on the power play. He's added 144 blocks for good measure.
More News
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Tallies 17th goal•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: No dice on nine shots•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Eighth three-point game this season•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Extends streak with shorty•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Helpers in five straight games•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Rakes in another assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...