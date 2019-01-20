Flames' Mark Giordano: Fills stat sheet

Giordano scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one of which also came with the man advantage, in a 5-2 victory against the Oilers on Saturday. He also filled the stat sheet with six PIM, four shots, three blocks and a minus-1 rating.

While it was only Giordano's second power-play goal of the season, he's no stranger to production on the man advantage, as he has 18 power-play points after Saturday. And despite the minus-1 rating, Giordano leads the league with a plus-30 rating this season. Overall, he has 11 goals and 51 points in 48 games.