Giordano logged an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Giordano helped out on Matthew Tkachuk's third-period tally. The 37-year-old Giordano has just three points through six games in May, although he's picked up a plus-6 rating in that span. The veteran blueliner is up to 26 points (nine goals, 17 helpers), 140 shots, 108 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 55 outings.