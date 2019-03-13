Flames' Mark Giordano: First 50-apple campaign
Giordano's career year continued with a pair of assists in Tuesday's 9-4 blowout win over the Devils.
The 35-year-old blueliner also extended his career high in points to 65 with the performance (14 goals, 51 helpers). Giordano has been a vital cog in the Flames' process on both ends of the ice, and the captain will likely finish between 75 and 80 points as well as contending for the Norris Trophy.
