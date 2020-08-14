Giordano recorded an assist and four PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Giordano had the secondary helper on Dillon Dube's opening tally 19 seconds into the game. Later in the game, Giordano took a couple of minor penalties. The Stars' Corey Perry scored on a power play in the second period, but things evened out when Tobias Rieder struck shorthanded during Giordano's other penalty in the third. Through six postseason games, Giordano has two helpers, 16 blocked shots, 14 shots on goal and eight PIM.