Flames' Mark Giordano: Gathers assist
Giordano earned an assist in a 6-3 win over the Golden Knights on Sunday.
The 35-year-old defender keeps chugging along, with 14 goals and 49 assists over 67 games this season. He fired three shots on goal and two blocked shots, which gives Giordano 133 blocks and 185 shots in a career year. The plus-31 rating is a nice cherry on top.
