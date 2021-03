Giordano posted an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Giordano managed the secondary helper on Dillon Dube's second of three goals in the contest. The 37-year-old Giordano has 12 points, 51 shots on goal, 47 blocks and a minus-2 rating through 24 games. He's still logging well over 21 minutes per game, and his scoring pace puts him in line to challenge for 30 points by the end of the year.