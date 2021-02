Giordano notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Giordano played well throughout the game, and he set up Andrew Mangiapane for the Flames' lone tally. The 37-year-old Giordano now has eight points, 33 shots, 27 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 16 contests. He led all Flames with 21:15 of ice time Wednesday, but leading the team in that category has been a less frequent occurrence in 2020-21.