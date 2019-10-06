Play

Flames' Mark Giordano: Generates helper

Giordano registered an assist and went plus-2 with two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Giordano was the only player outside of the top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm to record a point in the the contest. The Ontario native now has a goal and an assist through two games this year.

