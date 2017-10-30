Flames' Mark Giordano: Gets back on scoresheet with apple
Giordano set up a goal at even strength in Sunday's 2-1 home win over the Capitals.
This snapped a five-game pointless streak for the venerable power-play defenseman. Giordano is well off track to match his 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) from last season, and his two power-points aren't making a significant difference in the fantasy realm, but we expect his offensive totals to spike in a positive way if only he can get more shots to fall. He's converting just 3.4 percent of his attempts after posting shooting percentages of 7.0, 9.9 and 7.9, respectively, the past three years.
