Flames' Mark Giordano: Grabs power-play helper

Giordano registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Giordano had a hand in setting up Elias Lindholm's goal to get the Flames on the board in the second period. Unfortunately, the veteran defenseman also went minus-3 in the contest. Giordano has seven points and 27 blocks in 11 games this season, with three of his points coming on the man advantage.