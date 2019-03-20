Flames' Mark Giordano: Helpers in five straight games

Giordano picked another apple in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

With six assists in his last five games, Giordano has been a consistent contributor for his fantasy owners just in time for the playoffs. He has 68 points (14 goals, 54 helpers) in 71 games this year, and he's added 191 shots and 136 blocked shots to provide some solid peripheral value in a career year.