Giordano recorded an assist, three blocked shots and two shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Giordano controlled the puck and dished to Elias Lindholm, who then worked a 2-on-1 with Johnny Gaudreau for the game-winning goal. The 37-year-old Giordano has a goal and three helpers in his last four outings. He's at 20 points, 93 shots, 77 blocks and a minus-8 rating through 42 contests this season.
