Flames' Mark Giordano: Joins elite company
Giordano had a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.
Per the NHL, Giordano became one of 10 defensemen aged 35 or older to record 55 points in a single season. Giordano has resembled a fine wine this year, as he sits just one point shy of his career high of 56, set in 2015-16. If he keeps it up, he could find himself on the shortlist for the Norris Trophy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...