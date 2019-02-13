Flames' Mark Giordano: Joins elite company

Giordano had a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Per the NHL, Giordano became one of 10 defensemen aged 35 or older to record 55 points in a single season. Giordano has resembled a fine wine this year, as he sits just one point shy of his career high of 56, set in 2015-16. If he keeps it up, he could find himself on the shortlist for the Norris Trophy.