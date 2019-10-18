Flames' Mark Giordano: Keeps on producing

Giordano scored a power-play goal and added an assist to go with four shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Giordano rounded out the scoring in the third period with a howitzer from the high slot, his first goal since the season opener. The two-point outing gave him six points through the first eight games of 2019-20. He racked up a career-high 74 points last season en route to a Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman. Even if his offensive production returns to its pre-Norris Trophy levels, Giordano will remain an upper-tier fantasy defenseman.