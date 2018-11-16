Flames' Mark Giordano: Keeps piling up assists
Giordano notched his 15th and 16th assists Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Montreal.
The Flames' captain has only two goals this season but continues tallying helpers at an effective rate. The result notwithstanding, Giordano continues to occupy a large role on Calgary's blue line, having led his team in both minutes played Thursday night (23:07) and blocked shots with five.
