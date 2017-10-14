Flames' Mark Giordano: Kills penalties all night Friday

Giordano failed to register a point and spent 8:53 of his 25:33 of ice time shorthanded during Friday's 6-0 loss to Ottawa.

While the veteran defenseman has still moved the fantasy needle with 17 shots and 19 blocked shots, he needs to find himself in more offensive situations to be the reliable asset he's been in the past. With T.J. Brodie and Dougie Hamilton in the picture, it's likely that Giordano's offensive decline last season continues in 2017-18. Still, he should be viewed as a serviceable asset in most settings because of his peripheral contributions and cross-category profile.