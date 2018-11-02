Flames' Mark Giordano: Leads Calgary with seven shots
Giordano scored a goal and had two assists while firing seven shots on goal during Thursday's 6-5 win over Colorado.
Giordano helped lead Calgary to a third period comeback win by picking up three points. It was the second goal of the year for Giordano, while his two helpers upped his total to 12 for the year. The defender is now averaging a point-per-game through 14 games this year.
