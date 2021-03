Giordano scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked five shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Giordano's tally at 12:33 of the second period stood as the game-winner Friday. The 37-year-old blueliner has four goals, 14 points, 66 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and five power-play points in 31 contests. While the scoring decline was expected, Giordano's solid all-around production keeps him on the fantasy radar in most formats.