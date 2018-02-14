Flames' Mark Giordano: Makes impact felt despite loss

Giordano racked up an assist, four shots, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 road loss to the Bruins.

Giordano logged 26:35 of ice time with a tick over seven minutes on the power play, so it was rather disappointing that he failed to make a special teams contribution. Still, the puck-moving blueliner hasn't missed a game all season, and he's close to matching the 39-point output that he had through 81 games last season. Don't underestimate the value of year-to-year consistency from a blueliner as far as fantasy games are concerned.