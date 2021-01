Giordano posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Giordano had the secondary helper on Johnny Gaudreau's third-period tally. Through three games, Giordano has three points (two on the power play), five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. The last time the 37-year-old blueliner finished a season as a minus player was 2015-16, when he went minus-5 in 82 appearances.