Flames' Mark Giordano: May face supplemental discipline

Giordano will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for kneeing Minnesota's Mikko Koivu during Thursday's 2-0 win over the Wild.

Koivu was injured during the play, which will undoubtedly factor into the NHL Department of Player Safety's decision on whether additional punishment is warranted. An announcement regarding their ruling will be made prior to Saturday's game against the Predators.

More News
Our Latest Stories