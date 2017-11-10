Flames' Mark Giordano: Misses practice Friday
Giordano was absent from practice Friday following the birth of his child, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Considering the Flames aren't back in action until Monday's clash with St. Louis, Giordano is unlikely to miss any play time. The blueliner eats up big minutes for Calgary (23:59 per game), so replacing him would be a tough task. Fortunately for fantasy owners, that's not something they should have to worry about.
