Giordano produced an assist and three blocked shots but went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Giordano helped out on Matthew Tkachuk's opening tally in the first period. It wasn't all good for Giordano, as the 37-year-old blueliner wasn't always able to keep up with a speedy attack from the Jets. After regressing from 74 points in 2018-19 to 31 points last year, it remains to be seen how much more the Ontario native can contribute as an elite defenseman. Giordano is still likely to produce roughly 25 to 30 points and plenty of blocked shots in 2020-21.