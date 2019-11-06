Flames' Mark Giordano: Nets equalizer, adds assist
Giordano scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Just 49 seconds after Matthew Tkachuk cut the deficit to one, Giordano netted the tying goal with 2:41 remaining in the third period. Giordano also had a team-high nine shots on goal in the contest. The multi-point effort puts the 36-year-old at four goals and eight assists through 18 games. Giordano's added 47 shots on goal and 37 blocked shots.
