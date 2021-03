Giordano scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Giordano got the Flames on the board at 3:41 of the second period. The 37-year-old defenseman has a goal and two helpers in his last five games. He's up to three goals, 13 points, 56 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 24 hits in 26 appearances in a top-four role for the Flames.