Flames' Mark Giordano: No dice on nine shots
Giordano pumped nine shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
The nine shots match a single-game career high for Giordano, who last achieved the feat in March of 2014 versus the Coyotes. He's fired 15 shots in the last two games, but the Flames have scored only one goal combined in that span, keeping Giordano stuck on 72 points in 75 outings.
More News
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Eighth three-point game this season•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Extends streak with shorty•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Helpers in five straight games•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Rakes in another assist•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: First 50-apple campaign•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Gathers assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...