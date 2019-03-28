Flames' Mark Giordano: No dice on nine shots

Giordano pumped nine shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

The nine shots match a single-game career high for Giordano, who last achieved the feat in March of 2014 versus the Coyotes. He's fired 15 shots in the last two games, but the Flames have scored only one goal combined in that span, keeping Giordano stuck on 72 points in 75 outings.