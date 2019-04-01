Flames' Mark Giordano: Not playing Monday
Giordano (rest) will not suit up for Monday's contest versus the Kings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The 35-year-old blueliner will be given a game off after the Flames clinched the Western Conference's top seed with a 5-3 win over the Sharks on Sunday. Giordano, a potential Norris Trophy candidate, has 74 points in 77 appearances this season, including 14 points over 15 outings in March.
