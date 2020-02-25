Flames' Mark Giordano: Not playing Tuesday

Contrary to a previous report, Giordano (hamstring) was absent from warmups and won't play against the Bruins on Tuesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Giordano took line rushes with the first pairing during Tuesday's game-day skate, but the veteran blueliner will take another night off before suiting up for his first game since Feb. 4. Michael Stone will draw into the lineup in Giordano's place.