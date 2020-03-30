Flames' Mark Giordano: Offensive production missing
Giordano has five goals and 31 points in 60 games this season.
After exploding for 74 points last season on his way to winning the Norris Trophy, Giordano's 2019-20 campaign has been a big letdown for fantasy owners. Even if the NHL does resume the regular season, it looks like the 36-year-old's six-year streak with double-digit goals will come to an end.
