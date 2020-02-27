Flames' Mark Giordano: Officially game-time call
Giordano (hamstring) is officially considered a game-time call, despite taking rushes with the No. 2 power-play unit, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Giordano was expected to suit up versus the Bruins on Tuesday but ultimately was given an extra day off. The blueliner missed the Flames' previous 10 contests due to his hamstring problem. Prior to getting hurt, the Toronto native racked up six helpers in his last five appearance yet hasn't found the back of the net in 10 straight contests.
