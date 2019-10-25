Flames' Mark Giordano: One of each in shootout win

Giordano scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers.

Giordano helped out on Matthew Tkachuk's second tally of the game in the third period before adding a goal of his own just under five minutes later. The 36-year-old defenseman has six points in his last six games and nine overall this season. Giordano's added 27 blocked shots and 30 shots on goal in 12 appearances.

