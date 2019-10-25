Flames' Mark Giordano: One of each in shootout win
Giordano scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers.
Giordano helped out on Matthew Tkachuk's second tally of the game in the third period before adding a goal of his own just under five minutes later. The 36-year-old defenseman has six points in his last six games and nine overall this season. Giordano's added 27 blocked shots and 30 shots on goal in 12 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.