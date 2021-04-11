Giordano scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Giordano played a role in the Flames' four-goal second period. He helped out on Elias Lindholm's tally before scoring one of his own. The 37-year-old is up to seven goals, 19 points, 91 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating in 41 outings. Giordano continues to see a large role in the Flames' top four.