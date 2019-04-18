Flames' Mark Giordano: Picks up power-play helper
Giordano had a power-play assist, three shot,s and four blocked shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Wednesday's Game 4.
Giordano has only managed two assists to go with 10 shots, 11 blocks, and seven hits over four games in the series. After posting 74 points in 78 games in the regular season, he hasn't contributed much offense from the blue line. With the Flames down 3-1 in the series, he may not have many more chances to make an impact.
