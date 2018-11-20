Flames' Mark Giordano: Plucks two more apples
Giordano set up a pair of goals in Monday's 7-2 dismantling of the Golden Knights. One of the assists took place on the man advantage.
Giordano ranks fifth in scoring among league defensemen with two goals and 18 assists through 21 games. His terrific on-ice vision was once again on display Monday, as the Flames scored a whopping seven unanswered goals through the first two periods.
