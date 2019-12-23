Play

Flames' Mark Giordano: Pockets assist

Giordano provided an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Giordano's assist came on a shorthanded, empty-net goal by Derek Ryan. The helper got Giordano to 18 points in 38 games this year. The defenseman has added 98 blocked shots, 90 shots on goal and 24 PIM.

