Flames' Mark Giordano: Pockets pair of helpers

Giordano registered two assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.

Giordano has six assists over his last five games. The 36-year-old's recent hot run has him up to 26 points, 140 shots, 136 blocks and a plus-2 rating in 53 games this season.

