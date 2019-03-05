Flames' Mark Giordano: Point streak to four games

Giordano extended his point streak to four games with an assist in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The blueliner can't stop raking in helpers, as he's at a career-best 48 assists and 62 points in 64 games. Monday's contest was billed as a battle between potential Norris Trophy candidates in Giordano and Toronto's Morgan Rielly. While Rielly's team got the win, he went without a point as Giordano added to his impressive point totals.