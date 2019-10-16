Flames' Mark Giordano: Posts helper

Giordano produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

The defenseman had the primary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's second-period tally. Giordano is not quite at the point-per-game pace he had last year, but with four points, 18 blocked shots and 20 shots on goal through seven games, he's still productive from the blue line.