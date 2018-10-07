Flames' Mark Giordano: Posts three points

Giordano scored a goal and two assists while skating a team-high 27:05 in Saturday's 7-4 victory over the Canucks on Saturday.

The 35-year-old is logging a ton of minutes to start the season, playing at least 25:46 in each of the first two games. On Saturday, he was also valuable in the scoring categories, recording three even-strength points. If he continues to play this much, owners should expect a lot of production this season.