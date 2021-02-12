Giordano scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Giordano opened the scoring at 18:35 of the first period. He also set up Andrew Mangiapane's second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner Thursday. The 37-year-old Giordano isn't a steady scorer anymore, but he has seven points, 26 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 13 appearances this season. He'll have the most fantasy value in formats that count his defensive contributions.